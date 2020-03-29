Governor Jim Justice calls for investigation into Alecto

Governor Jim Justice tweeted Friday evening calling for the investigation into Fairmont Regional Medical Center's owners Alecto.

In the two tweet chain, Governor Justice says Alecto missed a deadline Friday to pay money owed to former employees. He goes on to say this is a violation of both state and federal laws.

Governor Justice calls on Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to open an investigation into Alecto.

"these hardworking healthcare workers do not deserve to be treated like this," Justice tweeted Friday evening.

The medical center closed on March 19th.

As of Sunday, Morrisey has not responded to the tweet, nor has he opened an investigation into Alecto.