Governor Justice announces SPCIP grant awards

Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has awarded 805,000 in West Virginia Statewide Planing, Coordination, and Implementation Program grant funds to 13 projects.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the funds will be used to expand and improve peer recovery support services throughout West Virginia.

The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to the governor's office. The funds are administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services and Justice and Community Services.

These funds were awarded in North Central West Virginia:

Doddridge County:

Doddridge County Commission- $30,000

Taylor and Barbour Counties:

Taylor County Commission- $32,000

Tucker County:

Tucker County Commission- $62,000

