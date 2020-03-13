Governor Justice announces new hospital to be built in Fairmont

Governor Jim Justice announced today that WVU has plans to build a new hospital in Fairmont.

This is directly in response to the announcement of the impending closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

The new building is expected to take about 18 to 24 months to build and get running.

Justice says the plan is to have a full service, 100 bed hospital that will employ over 500 people.

"It's gonna be a little inconvenient with a few bumps in the road the next 18 months...but we'll get through the next 18 months and still provide emergency care and everything at the hospital we have now," said Justice

Justice says Fairmont Regional will remain open until they can transfer services over to the new hospital.

"Without any question whatsoever, you of Marion County deserve just what we've got, a brand new hospital," said Justice "with more jobs than you have today,"

CEO of WVU Medicine Albert Wright says they hope to hire many of the current Fairmont Regional employees.

"We've had a number of job fairs in the community, we've hired a lot of those folks," "Wright said "I suspect we'll continue to hire a lot of those folks whether it's at our facility here in Fairmont, Bridgeport, Morgantown,"