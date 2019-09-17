Governor Justice appoints Trenton Barnhart to House of Delegates in District 7

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that he has appointed Trenton Barnhart to the House of Delegates seat in District 7.

According to a press release from Justice's office, Barnhart fills the vacancy that was created by the resignation of Delegate Jason Harshbarger.

Harshbarger announced his resignation August 14. His reason for resigning was to pursue a private-sector employment opportunity that would not allow him to continue his service in the House.

Harshbarger resigned from the House on August 30.

Barnhart is from Pleasant's County. He attended St. Mary's High School and lives in St. Marys, West Virginia.