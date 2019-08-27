Governor Justice awards $2.15 million in Child Advocacy Center grants across West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that he has awarded around $2.15 million in Child Advocacy Center Grant Program Funds to 22 projects across West Virginia.

According to the governor's office, these funds are awarded to local non-profit centers throughout the state to address the growing problem of child abuse and neglect.

The awards are focused on multi-disciplinary response to investigation, treatment and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing services like advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations and referrals.

The current Legislature re-appropriated funding to put into effect a system of child advocacy centers throughout the state.

Funds were awarded to the following centers in our area:

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center: $123,511

Marion County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.: $81,247

Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.: $82,984

Mountain CAP of WV, Inc. (Upshur and Lewis counties): $87,738

Nicholas County Family Resource Network: $98,810

Randolph County Children's Advocacy Center, Inc: $92,653

Wetzel County Commission: $88,235

The Children's Listening Place, Inc. (Wood, Wirt, Ritchie and Pleasants Counties): $124,404