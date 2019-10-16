Governor Justice continues re-election campaign in Bridgeport

Governor Jim Justice continued his re-election campaign, this time at the Conference Center in Bridgeport.

Justice made it a priority to let those in attendance know that he would tell the truth when answering their questions and concerns.

"I just tell them the truth, that's all they really want to hear they don't want to hear all this gobbly goop and everything," said Governor Justice.

Governor Justice encouraged people in attendance to stand up and share their concerns as he sat center stage.

Some of the concerns brought up were funding for organizations, grandparents having to raise their grand kids, and Corridor H.

Governor Justice said he understands that people will have complaints about certain things, but hopes that during his campaign sessions people will also learn about all the beneficial things that are happening in the state.

"We got a lot a lot of good going on in our state and we need to tell people that."

The Governor also said he does not think himself any more important than all other West Virginia residents.

"I don't ever want to be looking down on anyone. We're West Virginians and we're all in this pot together."

As more people raised their hands to ask a question, the governor called on a little boy who climbed up on stage with him.

The boy introduced himself and asked Governor Justice what his favorite moment was since he came to office.

"That was great, it was really special. He brought me a little cut out that he had made of me and Donald Trump, he wanted me to sign it and everything."

The boy also asked the governor whether he preferred Chips Ahoy or Oreos, to which Governor Justice laughed and replied Oreos.

As the night went on, more people stood and brought their concerns to the governor's attention.

Many of his responses received an applause and sometimes a few chuckles, as he would crack a joke every once in a while.

At the end of the event, many attendees waited in line for a chance to meet the governor a snap a few photos.

Governor Justice took this opportunity to thank them for their support.

Governor Justice thought the night was a success and he hopes everyone in attendance had a good meal and good time.

He plans to make his next visits in the city of Beckley and the town of Shepherdstown.