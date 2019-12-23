Gov. Justice orders State Emergency Operations Center to partial activation in response to HazMat situation in Martinsburg

Governor Jim Justice ordered West Virginia's State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to partial activation on Monday in response to a hazardous materials situation in Martinsburg.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, agencies assisting in the SEOC at this time include: West Virginia Office of the Governor, West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center, West Virginia Center for Threat Preparedness, West Virginia National Guard, West Virginia Division of Highways, Red Cross in West Virginia, and West Virginia State Police

Homeland Security Liaison Officers from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Liaison Officers from the West Virginia National Guard have also been deployed to Martinsburg, according to the press release.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says more information will be released as the situation unfolds.