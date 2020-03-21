Gov. Justice urges the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in WV

In his public address Saturday, Governor Jim Justice urged the public to stay away from each other as much as possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

The governor referenced New York's current situation dealing with COVID-19. He said he does not want West Virginia to see the same results.

He urged people to take care of the state's elderly so they can stay in their homes. He also urged anyone who is able to work from home should do so.

The Governor has previously said he would not hold his daily public addresses on the weekends unless there was an urgent announcement. Justice says he addressed the state Saturday night instead of waiting until Monday to urge people to take precautions before the pandemic gets out of hand in West Virginia.

Counties with positive cases: Jackson (1), Jefferson (2), Kanawha (2), Marshall (2), Mercer (2), Monongalia (1), Tucker (2)