Governor calls for investigation into Fairmont Regional Medical Center parent company

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on Friday called for an investigation into the parent company of Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

In a tweet, the governor said Alecto Healthcare, the hospital's parent company, missed a deadline to pay money owed to its former employees. He said this may violate federal and state law.

Justice said he's calling on Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to begin the investigation immediately, "because these hardworking healthcare workers do not deserve to be treated like this,” he wrote.

A union representing Fairmont Regional employees said earlier this week it intended to file a lawsuit over the missed payments. Multiple former employees at the hospital told 5 News this week the ones affected by Alecto's move are the ones who stayed with the hospital until its final day last week.

Marion County delegates said earlier this week they notified the governor of the missed payments. The lawmakers called on Morrisey to launch an investigation into the company's business practices during the state's regular legislative session.