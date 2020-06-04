Governor removes Gilmer County fire chief from State Fire Commission after 'inflammatory' social media posts

The chief of the Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Department is no longer on the West Virginia State Fire Commission after social media posts the governor called inappropriate and inflammatory.

One of the posts sent to 5 News shows Hess wearing a t-shirt with the phrase "All Lives Splatter," picturing a car running over people.

"Nobody cares about your protest. Keep your (expletive) out of the road," the rest of the shirt reads.

Governor Jim Justice on Thursday issued a letter removing Martin Hess from the commission citing "various" posts by Hess.

“I will not tolerate behavior like this from anyone representing the State of West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said in the letter attached to this story.

Hess was appointed by the governor to the State Fire Commission in February 2018. At that point, he had served as the department's chief for five years.