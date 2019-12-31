You can grab a free coffee at Sheetz for the new year

Free coffee at Sheetz for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
Updated: Tue 11:55 AM, Dec 31, 2019

BRIDGEPORT (WDTV) -- If you're a coffee lover here is some good news.

Sheetz is giving away free coffee coffee starting on New Year’s Eve at 4:00 p.m. through 4:00p.m. on New Year’s Day.

You'll be able to walk into your local Sheetz and grab a 16oz. self serve coffee.

 