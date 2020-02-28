Graduation rates continue to increase at WVU

Graduation rates at West Virginia University continue to increase for every group of students, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed told the Board of Governors Friday.

“In addition to an increase in freshmen retention, we are also seeing improvement in student persistence and graduation,” Reed said. “The four-year graduation rate of the 2013 cohort increased from 36 to 39 percent compared to the 2012 cohort. The five year-rate for the 2013 cohort is up from 54 to 56 percent, and the six-year rate is up from 59 to 60 percent.

“While this is still not ideal, it is a marked improvement, and is 2 percentage points above the national average for public institutions,” she said. “Even better news is that, last year, the 2015 cohort who graduated in four years did so at a rate of 43.6 percent, which demonstrates a positive steady increase from previous cohorts.”

Reed updated the Board on retention rates at its January meeting, according to a news release from WVU. On Friday, she added information about those efforts with presentations from First-Generations Initiatives coordinator Michelle Paden and freshman pre-pyschology student Cole Anderson, who participates in the program.

The board also approved several significant improvements to athletic facilities, most of which were previously announced, and the financing for them, WVU officials said.

The next Board of Governor's meeting is scheduled for May 1.