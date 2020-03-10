Grafton City Hospital helped by Mon Health System affiliation

It's been about six months since Mon Health System formally signed an affiliation agreement with Grafton City Hospital.

Grafton City Hospital formalized a partnership with Mon Health System in September 2019. (Photo: WDTV)

Interim President George Boyles and his team have made changes both big and small to the hospital, now celebrating its 75th year in Taylor County.

Those small changes were as simple as restoring the old tile compass greeting patients in the entryway and displaying work from local photographers in the hallways.

"What I'm trying to do is make sure our community knows we're here and they can come here with confidence that we'll take care of them," Boyles said.

The hospital struggled with its finances recently, like several community hospitals across America.

"It's very difficult in the healthcare industry right now," Boyles said.

But Boyles and Mon Health CEO David Goldberg said since the partnership began, things have started to change. The hospital saw the most amount of ER visits last month since February 2008.

"People are starting to look back at Grafton as a viable option to come and get good care," Boyles said.

That care includes the expanding outpatient services of the hospital, including its newly-renovated sleep labs.

It's also preparing to offer services to veterans and incorporate telemedicine services with Mon Health doctors in Morgantown to help patients with stroke symptoms.

"Minutes and seconds are really important when you have that type of situation," Boyles said.

The critical access hospital has up to 25 beds and employs 188 part-and-full-time employees. Its also hiring some of the employees who will soon lose their jobs at Fairmont Regional Medical Center

"They're very talented," Boyles said. "We can use them here. We want to be a good corporate steward, get them back on their feet so they can have a job here at Grafton."

The hospital last week launched a new program for patients to get lab tests at a reduced price without an order from a physician. It also has a cardiologist there twice a month.