Grafton High School celebrates seniors with a graduation parade

Graduating seniors from Grafton High School had a chance to celebrate their achievements on Saturday.

Faculty, staff and parents came together to provide students with a parade.

Seniors decorated their vehicles and waved to teachers and family members as they drove by.

Cheryl Snyder, the assistant principal, said this is a way to make up for lost time due to the virus.

“I think the kids really enjoyed it,” Snyder said. “I know that the faculty and staff really liked coming and seeing all the students in the parade,” she said. “They got to decorate their cars and I think it’s a good thing to have happened to the graduates being that they’ve missed out on so much.”

Grafton high school will hold their graduation ceremony on June 27th.