Grafton High School announces plans for 2020 graduation

Grafton High School has announced graduation plans for the class of 2020.

According to a post on Grafton High School's Facebook page, Grafton High School, the central office administration, Taylor County Board of Education, parents, community members and student government are working together to organize activities for the class of 2020.

These are the currently scheduled activities:

Senior Car Picnic and Parade – May 16

Honor Graduate Recognition by the Grafton Rotary and Grafton High School Administration – June 6

Graduation – June 27 at 10:00 am. The rain date for graduation is June 29 at 8:00 pm

Grafton High School says activities will be held outside and are weather dependent.

According to Grafton High School, every date that is announced must meet the following conditions before it can occur:

1. Governor Justice will have to have lifted the “stay at home” directive.

2. The most recent guidance of the Taylor County Health Department and CDC must be maintained for each event as planned.

