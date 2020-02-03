Grafton High School's evening bus service debut

Grafton High School debuted its new evening bus service on Monday, but the turn out was underwhelming.

"Today was the first day for the bus to run if there were students to ride it. Unfortunately, there wasn't anyone here at the end of the day who needed to use the bus," says GHS principal Lori Shumaker.

The school board approved project entails a bus departing GHS at 5:30 with students who partake in after school activities who do not have a ride home.

Although there were students participating in extracurricular activities after school on Monday, such as basketball and speech and debate club, these students already had rides home, says Shumaker.

"If it turns out that they don't utilize it then I guess that the need doesn't exist, and they will continue to transport home on their own," says Shumaker.

She says she has several goals with this service. One of which is to help parents with their commute. The bus will drop students off at landmarks in Taylor County, such as Walmart, and the parents will retrieve them at a stop which best suits them geographically.

Shumaker says her main goal is to get more students involved in extracurricular activities, though. Having an easier way to get home is just one contributing factor.

"Activities motivate people to do better in school and life, and there's a lot of things you use in basketball and sports that you use in life," says freshman boy's basketball player John who stayed after school to practice.

Although Monday's numbers were scarce, Shumaker is hopeful for the future of this project and still believes it is beneficial to students.

"We believe it's a need based on the data we collected from polling our students in the last year or two where we've been trying to get this done, so I think the need exists," says Shumaker.

Shumaker says she will start polling students at lunch to have a clear and recent assessment of whether the service is needed.