Grafton cancels 153rd annual Memorial Day Parade

Grafton will not be having their 153rd annual Memorial Day Parade.

The Grafton Memorial Day committee announced the decision to cancel the parade. They say they made the decision to cancel the parade due to COVID-19, restrictions in place for large gatherings and the health and safety concerns for all of those involved.

"With great regret, we must announce that due to COVID-19, the restrictions in place for large gatherings, and our concern for the health and safety of all involved, we’ve made the difficult decision to officially cancel the 2020 WV Memorial Day Parade," a statement from the committee said. "Contingency plans will be discussed for a symbolic observance of some kind, if state restrictions allow, but in the event we can do this, any observance would NOT be open for the public. We hope you all will find a way to honor our fallen on your own this year, and we look forward to seeing you, and continuing this great tradition, in 2021."

Grafton has the longest ongoing Memorial Day observance in the United States. The city has held a parade and ceremony every year since 1868.