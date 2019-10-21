Grafton man accused of strangling woman

A Grafton man was arrested after he allegedly choked a woman Saturday night.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to Low Level Bridge Road about a domestic. When they arrived, they saw Dennis Sheppard and the victim.

The victim told deputies that she and Sheppard were arguing on the porch when he pulled out a large knife. Sheppard told her that he would stab and cut her.

The victim grabbed the knife and threw it in the yard, according to the complaint. Sheppard then grabbed her throat and began choking her.

The victim said she felt like she was going to pass out, according to deputies. She says she began seeing white dots.

Deputies say the victim grabbed a piece of rock and began hitting Sheppard in the head so she could get away.

Deputies spoke to Sheppard who said he threw the knife that he usually carries on him into the porch floor. He said that the victim grabbed the knife and threw it into the yard.

Sheppard told deputies that the victim doing that upset him and he pushed her to the ground. He said that he used his knees to keep her arms down.

Sheppard says that he began choking her, according to the complaint.

Deputies took pictures of the scene and found the knife in the yard. They also found the rock in the grass with blood on it.

Deputies also discovered the area on the porch where Sheppard struck with his knife.

Sheppard has been charged with strangulation.

Deputies say that while Sheppard was being transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail, he made an excited utterance, "I wish they made permits like they do to hunt so that you could kill a woman a year."

He also made a statement about the victim getting what she deserves, according to the complaint.

Sheppard's bail is set at $15,000.