Grafton police looking for armed robbery suspect

According to the Grafton Police Department they are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on September 9th at the Preston Taylor County Clinic on N. Pike Street.

The suspect was described as, male 50-60 years of age, short pepper colored hair, around 6-foot-tall, 170-190lbs and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and faded jeans.

They fled the scene in a dark blue or black sedan heading east bound on N. Pike St. (U.S. RT 50) towards Blueville.

If you believe you know the location of the suspect, he is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Grafton Police Department.