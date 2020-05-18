Grafton woman honored with parade for 90th birthday

A local city came together to honor a woman who was celebrating her 90th birthday today.

Ms. Evelyn Lake was honored with in downtown Grafton near the Mother’s Day Shrine. It was marked with antique cars, signs, and even Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin. Lake said that she was deeply moved by the outpouring of support.

“I think it’s outstanding." Lake said. "I’m not that important and they made me feel important, and I appreciate it.”

Lake also says that things have changed drastically in our country throughout her life, and that we can adjust to change regardless of age. All of us at WDTV would like to wish Ms. Lake a happy birthday.