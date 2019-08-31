Video: Grandma forces way into teens home for an American Girl Doll

A 17-year-old in Nebraska thought it would be OK to let a 64-year-old grandmother come to her house to buy a doll.

Sophie Wetzel and her mom Kristin Chronic sell American Girl Dolls on Facebook Marketplace. All was well until one woman decided she wanted a different doll, and forced her way into their home. (Source: KETV/CNN)

She's now regretting that decision.

Sophie Wetzel started collecting American Girl Dolls when she was a kindergartner.

"Each Christmas - that was her Santa Claus gift," said her mother, Kristin Chronic.

But now that she's a senior in high school, she's outgrown the dolls. She’s even made some good money from selling them.

Sophie sells her dolls on Facebook Marketplace and always met the buyers in a public place.

But this time, Sophie and her mom thought it would be OK to allow a woman to come to their house to purchase a doll.

"it should be a safe place, why not, it's an American Girl Doll. It's a grandma,” Chronic said.

They say the 64-year-old woman bought the doll and left. However, the woman decided she wanted a different doll and returned to their home the next day three times unannounced.

"She kept texting me and texting me, I was like, 'no, I'm done with this,'" Sophie said.

Sophie was home alone – even hiding under the table at one point.

Chronic was home for the final encounter when the woman forced her way into the house – grabbing a different doll.

Chronic jumped out of the bath, ran downstairs, recording the incident with her cell phone.

"I go to grab the doll to get it back to Sophie. She comes up and grabs my neck," Chronic said.

They finally got the woman to leave, and police have ticketed her for third degree assault.

The mom and daughter have learned their lesson and will do future exchanges in a public place.

“Just always be on the defense even when selling a sweet American Girl Doll to a sweet little grandma. Assume that they are crazy,” Chronic said.

