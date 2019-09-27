Grandson who stole Purple Heart recipient’s medals after double homicide to serve 120 years in prison

The grandson charged along with his girlfriend and co-defendant of killing his Purple Heart recipient grandfather and his mother pleaded guilty Friday.

Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says Cody Booth pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder of his mother Faith Craig, pleaded guilty to the murder of his grandfather Walter Bryant, Jr., and also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.

The murders took place Jan. 17, 2018, on Douglas Drive in Aurora.

Booth accepted a plea agreement to 120 years in prison. His trial was originally set to begin Monday, but he will instead be sentenced Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. in Dearborn Circuit Court.

“We were ready for the trial to begin Monday when this plea was reached,” Deddens said. “After consulting with the families of the victims, they voiced their strong approval for the plea agreement. The families of Faith Craig and Walter Bryant, Jr., wanted to make sure that Booth will not be getting out of prison. This plea agreement assures them that Cody Booth will die in prison for his heinous actions.”

Among the items Cody W. Booth is accused of taking from Walter Bryant Jr., 78, and Faith Craig, 58: Bryant’s military medals and the wedding rings and jewelry from Craig’s hands.

Booth, Craig’s son, and his girlfriend Margie L. Thompson were charged with two counts each of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Thompson was sentenced to 95 years on March 26. She pleaded guilty to two murder counts in February.

Officials say Booth waived his Miranda Rights before confessing to killing his mother and grandfather.

He said he woke up feeling "dope sick" and began thinking of ways to get more drugs to keep he and Thompson from becoming sicker.

Booth says he originally planned to strangle his mother with a belt from behind the chair she was sitting in, but claims he couldn't do it. Thompson, however, says that Booth did not strangle his mother because he didn't think the belt would fit.

He says Craig told him, “You’re getting ready to do something you don’t want to do,” to which Booth said he replied "yes" and told her he loved her.

Booth says he then placed his mother in a headlock and covered her mouth while she screamed for her dad. That's when he and Thompson began to stab her to death.

Once Craig was dead, Booth says he told Thompson they had to kill his grandfather.

Officials say Bryant was upstairs getting ready to leave to have coffee with friends when Booth came into his room asking for money. Bryant told Booth he didn't have any money and advised him to detox.

Booth says his plan was to lure Bryant downstairs in order to kill him. As Bryant headed down the steps, Booth says he shoved Bryant as hard as he could.

Officials say Bryant landed on his head but Booth was not sure if he was dead. Both Thompson and Booth claim that the other then stabbed Bryant.

After killing Bryant and Craig, officials say Booth and Thompson began gathering items to pawn and buy more drugs in Colerain.

Deddens originally sought life without parole for the pair.

