Grant to help expand Monticello park, playground

A $5,000 grant will help enhance the Monticello Park and Playground area in Clarksburg.

The Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort (MORE) group received the grant from the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center at WVU this week.

The grant will help MORE finalize plans to expand the park. The goal is to add soccer fields, a splash pad, restrooms, shelters and concessions.

Community members told MORE in recent years the park and playground were important aspects of the neighborhood they wanted to see improve.

"We chose the playground was to give a quick win to the community," said Martin Howe, President of MVB Community Development Corporation. "They can see money being reinvested into the community that can have a direct impact, not only for the youth but also for the elderly and people of all ages living in this community."

The next step for the group is to officially acquire the property adjacent to the current park, Howe said. The park will soon expand to connect to the nearby community garden.