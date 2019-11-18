Granville man accused of sexually abusing minor

A Granville man was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a minor last Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Dunkard Avenue in reference to a sexual assault.

When police arrived, the caller said her 10-year-old daughter came to her afraid, according to court documents. The minor said a man visiting the house grabbed a hold of her and inappropriately touched her.

The man was identified as 64-year-old Jonathan Hunt. Police say Hunt left the scene prior to their arrival.

Hunt is currently registered with West Virginia State Police as a sex offender, court documents state.

Hunt was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital because of injuries he sustained at the house, police say.

Hunt has been charged with first degree sexual abuse. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Hunt's bail is set at $50,000.