Mother credits Westover program for getting son back in traditional classroom

A local mother wants to give credit where she feels it's deserved.

Alyssa Dospoy says hope was brought back into her home after enrolling her son into a program for special needs children called Guides.

"I was feeling hopeless, lost, scared," said Dopsoy.

A year ago she says her world was crumbling.

"I had to quit my job to make sure he got to all his appointments. I was like, 'This is going to be our life for the rest of our lives,'" she said.

This was all for her son, Brent, a 9-year-old boy who has special needs.

Things started to turn around for the family once Brent was accepted into the Guides program.

Located in Westover, the program helps kids in need of special care overcome obstacles.

"Once he got in, they were just a blessing and amazing and this is the third school were been to so third times a charm and its the best thing that could have ever happened to us," says Dospoy.

Brent Dospoy, Alyssa Dospoy's son who went through Guide, says he loved the program.

Dospoy says Brent would sometimes cause disturbances while in school from the cafeteria being too loud, or the inability to concentrate.

She went on to say the program helped her son cope with these problems and provided Brent with help that she could not - a feeling she says all caretakers for children with special needs can experience.

"They just have these magical ways about them to unlock as the stuff that we as parents with special needs kids, that we wish that we could wave our little magical wands and it would be all fixed. There's just something about the way they care and they love and they transform them," says Dospoy.

Dospoy says nothing can ever repay the Guides program staff for restoring hope back into their home.

"They have basically given up our life back and I have told them a million times thank you, but it's not enough. I want them to have the recognition they so rightly deserve," Dospoy says.

The whole Dospoy family says any parent seeking help with a child's special needs, would do well to check out the program.