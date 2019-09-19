'Greeting Boards' giving smiles to Lewis County students every morning

It's safe to say the kids at Roanoke Elementary School in Lewis County are happy to be in the classroom on this day.

Teachers at Roanoke Elementary School in Lewis County are making attendance a priority. They're giving kids a reason to show up every day and making sure they leave with a smile.

And it's safe to say they feel welcome here.

That's the mission for teachers at the school.

And while the colorful inside of the classroom certainly helps, it's what happens before they get inside that really makes their day.

Sonja James and Karen Taylor have been teaching here for 20 years.

They, like every other teacher at the school, make it a point to greet every single student every single day.

As for the kids, they can choose how they're greeted.

Whether that's with a dance, a hug, or even a high-five. They can choose how their teacher welcomes them to a new day on their greeting boards.

"They come to school and they're looking for that smiling face, they're looking for that hug," James said. "I have students who aren't even in my classroom anymore that will stand there and say, 'Mrs. James, can I pick something for the day?'

They're trying to make attendance here a priority and help Lewis County set the example for other schools in the state with a simple message to their students.

"They matter, we love them and we want them here," Taylor said.

James started her greeting board last year after seeing similar ones in other schools. It was implemented school-wide after she and others went to a conference focused on creating a better future for their school.

"Let the kids feel like they are loved when they are here and like they want to come," James said. "If the kids know that we want them here, they're going to come."

Plus, for every day their class has perfect attendance, another letter on this sign gets colored in, and students are rewarded with prizes.

The idea is blasting off, as one can tell by all of the colors on the once blank sign.

It's all thanks to an often needed, but simple interaction.

"It brings joy to my day to see this in the morning," Taylor said. "To do it and to see their smiles and laughter, it brightens my day as much as it does their day."