Many bring unwanted prescriptions to participate in Drug Take Back Day

Many West Virginia residents paid a visit to grocery stores or police departments on Saturday to drop off any unwanted medications for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

This is a day that happens twice a year usually the last Saturday of October and April.

The DEA holds Drug Take-Back Day to provide a convenient and safe way to let people get rid of their unwanted, unused, or expired medications.

This event aims to prevent drugs from getting into the wrong hands and hopes to decrease the opioid problem our state is facing.

"West Virginia has the highest opioid overdoes rate. We want to make sure none of these substances are getting in the wrong hands, so it does mean a lot that everyone is participating. Coming together to properly dispose of the medications that they were on," said Francesca Farran, a Pharmacist Student.

It's not just for prescriptions. You can donate over the counter medications, vitamins, and this year the DEA is accepting vaping devices and cartridges.

"Even vaping systems we take, vaporizers or vapes, you just have to take the batteries out before we collect them," said Farran.

The process is completely anonymous. Participants are welcome to peel off the labels, but it is not necessary.

This is the 18th annual Drug Take-Back Day, and so far, it has been very successful.

"We're here until 2:00, and it only 1:00 p.m. right now and we already have over 75 pounds of medication that we have collected so it's a pretty good turn out so far," said Farran.

But do not worry if you missed Drug Take-Back Day. There's another event at the end of April, or there are several drop boxes including one in the Bridgeport Police Department and the Morgantown Police Department.

The drop boxes allow residents to dispose of medications at anytime the police department's lobby is open.