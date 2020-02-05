Groundhog Festival brings hundreds into southern Upshur County

French Creek Freddie rests after his big day.

Visitors can now see French Creek Freddie at the West Virginia Wildlife Center during business hours.

"People know that it is going to happen every year and look forward to it. It is very popular," said Laura Meadows, executive director of the Upshur County CVB.

The critter did not see his shadow in front of the crowd of over 460 people.

"As far as the record keeping we have for the past 10 or 12 years. That is definitely the largest crowd we have had here at the [West Virginia Wildlife] center," said Judy Channell, co-chairperson of the Groundhog Festival of Rock Cave committee.

Meadows says the festival is the largest event of the year for southern Upshur County towns. The celebration did not end with French Creek Freddie's shadow. Dinners, concerts and fundraisers are planned throughout the week, culminating Sunday with a gospel concert.

The events are expected to bring dozens into town. One of the biggest draws of the festival is the ground hog sausage sale. The name is a play on words. The meat is the ground meat of a hog. Otherwise known as pork.

IGA of Rock Cave staff ordered over 16 tons of sausage this year for their annual sale. A refrigerated trailer will sit outside the small market for a week and a half offering a variety of sausages. Staff grind the sausage every morning and expect to sell most of the stock.

"It is very popular, folks come, there was a lady that came from Virginia just to get groundhog sausage. Folks from all over the state. They will call in an order and get collection from friends and family. They come pick it up and take it back. It is very popular," said Channell.