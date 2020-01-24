Group in Weston gathering footage to submit video for HGTV's "Home Town Takeover"

A group in Weston is gathering footage of the city to submit a video for HGTV's "Home Town Takeover."

Mayor Kim Harrison says she was at the group's last meeting. About 50 people were in attendance at the meeting, offering ideas for where to film around Weston.

An event will be held by the group on Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue, Harrison said.

Citizens are asked to show their pride by wearing blue and grey for a Flash Mob style video.

The city is supporting the group, Harrison said.

The City of Philippi has volunteers filming around town to submit a video for the show, according to the City's Facebook page.

"Home Town Takeover" is an upcoming series on HGTV. According to HGTV, the show will be hosted by Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series "Home Town."

