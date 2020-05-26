Gubernatorial Candidate Ben Salango holds drive-by meet and greet outside Fairmont

"We need to finish strong. We have two weeks left until the primary so we want to get out the best we can and meet as many people as we can," said Ben Salango, a democratic gubernatorial candidate.

Salango and his team stood on the corner of Merchant Street and the Fairmont Gateway Connector Tuesday afternoon greeting drivers coming into the city.

"This is the way we can go out and meet people, best we can," said Salango.

He says his campaign team has held multiple of these drive-by meet-and-greets and will continue ahead of the primary election on June 9th.