Guidelines for small business reoopening in W.Va. provided

The state of West Virginia has released guidelines for small businesses with fewer than 10 people, which will be allowed to open Monday May 4.

The recommendations include things like planning ahead to develop and implement policies regarding social distancing and providing protective equipment. The state is also suggesting temperatures checks, giving employees what they need to sanitize work areas, limiting use of high traffic areas and limiting non-essential business travel.

Gov. Jim Justice has urged businesses to allow people to continue to work from home if possible.

The guidelines also recommend monitoring/screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms and keeping an open line of communication where they feel welcome to report health and safety concerns. Another suggestion is to phase in the return of employees to reduce unnecessary interaction.

