Gun safety tips for the holiday season

According to the CDC, 115 unintentional firearm deaths were recorded in 2017 from newborn to 19 years old. With the holidays coming up, officials are warning people to lock up their weapons so kids cant find them.

Manager of ATR Performance Erick Craig says if you own a gun, it's important to have it stashed to where no one can find it except yourself.

"For safety, it would be in a safe, if you're worried about anybody else getting in to it," Craig said.

Craig says there are other options to where your gun can be kept like a lock box.

"Lock boxes they are either keypad entry or radio frequency so it will only open with that and then its accessible," Craig said.

Craig says it varies where people think they should keep their guns but says its important the weapons are properly secured.

"Always treat it as loaded because you don't know if its loaded or not," Craig said. "That's the biggest thing where a lot of accidental shootings happen when people think its unloaded and its not."

Craig advises parents to always make sure their guns are out of sight because children could think that it isn't loaded or even a toy.

"They'll pick it up and mess with it and if it is loaded there could be serious consequences," Craig said.

Craig says people can go through safety classes to learn more about guns and how to keep others around them safe.