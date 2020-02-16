Firearm sales increase among females

Firearm sales are increasing among women, especially in north central West Virginia.

According to a study conducted by Pew Research Center, 1 in 5 American women own a firearm, and this number has been increasing exponentially since 2017.

At McFly Outdoors in Bridgeport, sales associate Joshua Lanier says approximately one-fourth of his firearm customers are women. He says he's seen the number of female customers increase substantially since the beginning of his employment three years ago.

"The predominant reason is self-defense and home protection," says Lanier.

"There's a lot of women who come in here who don't really see themselves carrying a gun, but they've got kids at home. There's a lot of people who's husbands are pipeliners and are gone for a week or couple months at a time and they want to protect the house ."

The Kimber Micro 380 is a popular choice among women because of its small size, which makes it easy to carry and conceal, and its low recoil. Another popular choice is the SIG P238 which has similar features and also comes in purple.

Lanier says his most recent female firearm sale was yesterday.