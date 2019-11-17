Gunshots fired near High Street in Morgantown

Gunshots were reportedly fired near High Street in Downtown Morgantown early Sunday morning, according to the WVU Alert system.

An initial alert was sent out at 3:58 a.m. with a warning to avoid the area.

Morgantown Police responded to the scene. The all-clear was given roughly an hour and a half after the initial alert.

The suspect left the area and there was believed to be no threat to WVU's campus, the university's alert system said.

Morgantown Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call 304-284-7520.

There was no initial word of any injuries.