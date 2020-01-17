Hair care made easy for mothers who are a different ethnicity than their child

Of the 6,700 children in West Virginia who were up for adoption in the past two years, one thousand of those children were adopted, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Sciences.

Last November, one Ohio mother, Stephanie Hollisfield, made headlines when she sent out a mass cry for help on Facebook because she did not know how to care for her African American adopted daughters hair.

Eye Candy Beauty Supply in Fairmont ensures no parents have that same worry.

"I've experienced that a lot here," says Eye Candy co-owner Justice Samuels.

"A lot of times I start them off with just the basics, which is moisturizing the hair. A big thing about ethnic hair is detangling the hair, because detangling the hair can make or break you."

She also stresses the importance of not shampooing the hair everyday due its course texture.

Samuels says braids are a go-to style because they are protective and help the hair grow.

Eye Candy also gifts child clients with alopecia and cancer special treats.

"We will give them a wig and a hat to make them feel nice. They can wear it with their wigs or without," says cashier Mariah Taylor.

Taylor also notes that the children's wigs are adjustable so they can put them on by themselves.