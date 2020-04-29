Hair salon owners prepare for Governor Jim Justice's opening announcement

Three days, that is how long West Virginia needed to stay under the 3% positive rate for Governor Jim Justice to move forward with his reopening plan.

As early as Monday, we could see hair salons, barber shops and pet groomers opening their doors.

"If we can open on Monday, we have all the protocols and procedures to do so. I hope we can, but we are playing this day-to-day," said Morgan Kijowski, co-owner of The Beauty Bar in Morgantown.

Cosmetologists say they have been monitoring the Governor's orders, but lack the specific guidelines for reopening.

The West Virginia State Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists has yet to release safety guidelines for shops, leading to owners depending on each other.

"We are all on message boards and we all receive different emails from different types of cosmetology organizations. A lot of states that have already opened, they are very open about posting their guidelines," said Melinda Kota, owner of StudioMK in Elkins.

Many take the initiative to begin putting procedures in place to reopen their shops Monday.

"We are bringing in a deep-cleaning service which will be cleaning tomorrow. We will bring in someone that is going to do COVID-19 personal protectant spray on all of our surfaces," said Kijowski.

But for some owners, their salons are also their homes.

"The door my family comes in is the door everyone comes in," said Tabby Triplett, owner of Hair Trip Salon and Spa in Morgantown.

She says her salon is ran along with her daughter. Triplett is figuring out a plan to make sure her family is safe as customers begin coming in and out of her home.

"People are ready to get out of their homes and to look better and feel better. Sometimes just having your hair done does that," said Triplett.

When jobs do come back, salon owners urge customers to be patient. There will likely be long lines and stylists will need to return to the swing of things.

"We are working non-stop 12-and-13 hour shifts. We have not been doing that in six weeks. It is almost like you have been a runner and you take a break from running and you have to start training again," said Kota.