Halloween hot spot a no-go due to concerns about children's safety

When it comes to the season for ghosts and ghouls, one particular family's house in Fairmont takes the lead for best Halloween display.

"We go all out, we do the fog machines the sound effects, we have dummies that move and scream," said Halloween enthusiast, Vanessa Corley.

For 15 years the Corley family house has been a Halloween hot spot for trick-or-treaters.

"There was hundreds that actually enjoyed this place," said Corley.

But this year their house will remain silent.

"When I look out my windows, I realize my neighborhoods not as safe as it used to be, it has gotten very dangerous," explained Corley sadly.

She says she just couldn't bring herself to create something that would possibly put children in harm's way due to the drug paraphernalia.

"It's everywhere in this neighborhood and in good conscience, I couldn't have someone bring their children here to celebrate such a wonderful holiday, the neighborhoods just not safe for children anymore."

Corley said the decision was a hard one, as Halloween is her favorite holiday

"Halloween...it's my Christmas, you know everyone has their holiday and Halloween is definitely my holiday."

But it hurts even more knowing all the families that were disappointed to hear their house would be a no-go.

"We have gotten multiple messages from parents and friends and family, and it's really breaks my heart that I can't do that this year, but I'm glad so many people did truly enjoy it," said Corley tearfully.

Corley says all it takes is one look to see why they called off their display.

"Just drive through the neighborhood, you'd understand."

She also said she hopes to one day let the spooky ring throughout her house once again.

"I'm hoping that one year we will be able to do it again."