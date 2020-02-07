WVU celebrating 153 years

West Virginia University is celebrating its 153rd birthday.

WVU's history expands across three centuries.

In 1866, Senator William Price of Monongalia County introduced a bill offering the properties of Monongalia Academy and Woodburn Seminary for a new college, according to WVU's timeline of the school. The West Virginia Legislature established the Agricultural College of West Virginia on Feb. 7, 1867.

In 1868, the school changed its name to West Virginia University.

The first student to graduate from WVU was Marmaduke Dent in 1870. Since then, the school has given hundreds of thousands of students diplomas.

