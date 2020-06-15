Harrison Co. Commission to consider removal of Stonewall Jackson statue

The fate the of the nearly 70-year-old statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson is in question.

On Wednesday’s Harrison County Commission meeting, the commission will review and consider removing the statue from Courthouse Plaza.

Stonewall Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824. He was a U.S. Army major who taught at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) where he remained until the outbreak of the American Civil War. In 1953 the United Daughters of Confederacy built the statue.

“That’s part of Clarksburg. That’s part of our history. That's part of everybody’s history," says one Clarksburg resident.

People who are for the statue's removal cite the fact that he owned slaves.

“I think that when you have a statue up like that in honor, you’re honoring all that they did, and some of the stuff that they did was not good things," says Clarksburg Black Lives Matter rally attendee Kayza Massey.

"We have not received any calls or complaints about the Stonewall Jackson statue," says Clarksburg City Manager Harry. R. Faulk.

There is no word on whether the statue will be demolished or if it will find a new home if the council decides it will be moved.

In Charleston, a petition calling for the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue on West Virginia Capitol grounds is in circulation.