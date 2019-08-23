Greater Harrison County PSD pursuing an increase in water rates

The Greater Harrison County Public Service District is moving forward with an increase in rates that will leave many customers seeing a 14% increase in their water bills.

The district currently splits its customers into two rates. The minority of customers fall into schedule two, paying more originally for water service.

The majority of the district's customers fall into schedule one and will face a 14% increase in their water bills.

The increase is due to "increased operation and maintenance expenses associated with the districts waterworks system."

5 News asked customers what they thought of the raise and received two responses, either, they did not know it was happening or did and were critical of the raise.

"I think it's B.S.," said a Harrison County resident.

The negative opinions of the rates have led to protests against the PSD and residents on Facebook urging other utility customers to contact Harrison County Commissioners to protest the increase in water rates.

5 News reached out to the Greater Harrison County PSD for comment on the raise in water rates, have not heard back. 5 News also reached out to the Harrison County Commission to see if the increase has been presented to the commission but did not receive confirmation.

The Greater Harrison County PSD held two public hearings regarding the rise. One on August 9th and the other on August 21st.