Harrison County Board Of Education gives update on food distribution, disinfecting schools

The Harrison County Board Of Education held their regular meeting Monday evening.

In the meeting, the board provided updates on the food distribution that took place Monday, as well as the process of disinfecting the schools. Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin said that the board understands how difficult this process is for students and parents.

"I hope everybody bears with us and recognizes and understands, and I know they will," he said, "that these are unprecedented times in Harrison County."

Manchin hopes that all the schools in Harrison County will be cleaned and disinfected by the end of the week. There's no word yet on when employees can return to work.