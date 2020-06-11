Harrison County Board of Education selects Dora Stutler to serve as superintendent

The Harrison County Board of Education has selected Dora Stutler to serve as superintendent.

According to Harrison County School officials, the board voted unanimously for Stutler to become superintendent.

Stutler will become superintendent, effective July 1st.

Stutler currently serves as supervisor of personnel. She was previously the principal at Norwood Elementary School.

Dr. Mark Manchin is currently superintendent of schools. He was selected to serve as president of Glenville State College.