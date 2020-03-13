Harrison County Board of Education sets plan for coronavirus just before the governor's announcement

Just shortly after Harrison County school officials met to discuss the coronavirus and the next steps for their school district, Gov. Jim Justice announced that schools will be closed statewide, effective March 16.

Initially, Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin said school officials planned to take precautions.

"I just thought it was necessary that if we're going to do this, that we should have a plan," he said.

That plan would have canceled school next week, while employees would report to work and assist students from home.

"We talked about preparation today," Manchin said. "Feeding our students, teaching our students, disinfecting to ensure our students and again our employees are safe," he said.

Now with the governor's statement in place, Manchin said he's unsure how much it will affect the county's plan.

"That's why we made our decision today," he said. "So now our principals are ready to go pending on any further information that we get. "

Principals in the county say they will make sure to keep families informed as they receive new information.

"We will be communicating what's going on and just the ways that we can stay safe and keep their children safe," said David Decker, the Assistant Principal of Lincoln High School.

"Right now all we know is that the governor has shut us down and we'll just wait for the next directive if there is one," Matt DeMotto, the Principal of Bridgeport High School said.

Officials agree that it's best to take as much precaution as they can to keep students and those in the community safe and healthy.

"I think the worst thing that we could do is do nothing and then something happens next week, next month, or whenever and we did not react," Manchin said. "I think that's my worst fear."

Although the governor made a statewide decision, Harrison County school officials say they still plan to sanitize the schools while students are out.

Dr. Manchin also mentioned that there are no confirmed cases in the area as of now, but he wanted to take caution to prevent the community from coming in contact with the virus as much as possible.

