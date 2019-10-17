Harrison County Commission debates PSD rate increase proposal

The Harrison County Commission held a meeting October 16th to discuss and debate a proposal from the Public Service District.

The PSD had requested a 14% increase to their customers for water and sewer rates.

Harrison County Commission members sat with furrowed brows as they listened and contemplated the Public Service Districts' request.

Accountant, Zachary Dobbins was motioned to the floor to get the discussion started with a presentation for why an increase of 14% is necessary.

"Basically these first few slides are just a summary of the rating increase we propose", Dobbins said when beginning the PowerPoint.

Immediately after, Harrison County Resident, Tammy Griffith stood up and stated her case about why she, and multiple other residents were against the proposal. She even said there's a petition

"316 people have signed a petition in 8 1/2 days because it was apparent that you weren't tracking the number of emails from people opposing the rate increase," Griffith said.

According to Griffith, many have had to cut back just to be able to afford all the rate increases already in effect.

"We have to cut our expenses so that we can pay the bills for these rate increases."

Coming to Griffith's aid was Harrison County resident and lawyer, Delby Pool.

"I'm asking you to reject it, and require that first of all they put together better budgets," said Pool

Pool presented a variety of information and evidence to the commissioners to support her case, as she says the PSD doesn't have a reliable long or short-term plan for budgeting.

Pool stated that when asking the PSD for a copy of their budget, she received a very limited document. She also said when asking them about any future plans, she did not get an answer.

Greater Harrison County PSD general manager, Bill Hoover defended the PSD saying that when referring to long-term plans, they have had a long-term goal since day one.

"Our long term goal was simply set in 2001 when you created Greater Harrison County, Hoover said to the commissioners. "We drew a big map and you said sewer it...it was our goal."

After over an hour of debate and plenty of back and forth arguing, the council made the decision to impose an increase, but tweaked the proposal a bit

"We took their 14% and reduced it to a 9% increase," said commissioner David Hinkle.

Commissioner Hinkle said that when the PSD gets to be a certain size, changes need to be made.

"When you're supplying a service for everyone you still have to be able to afford to do it."

Commissioner Patsy Trecost said it he believes their decision was fair to both parties.

"Compromise comes from the debate, you listen to both sides and you realize both sides have good points and that's where you find the happy medium," said Trecost.