Harrison County Commission to consider banning alcohol sales to non-West Virginia residents

The Harrison County Commission is looking into limiting alcohol sales to West Virginia residents only. One of the commissioners said that this is necessary.

"The last thing we want is for people traveling into the state to purchale alcohol for consumption." said Harrison County Commissioner Patsy Trecost.

Additionally, customers have also said that such a move is necessary.

"You shouldn't cross state lines for anything, especially alcohol. Alcohol is not essential." said Karen Phelan, a concerned local resident. "You should not be coming over to West Virginia to buy booze."

Trecost also said that the Harrison County Commission would meet Friday morning to discuss the matter.