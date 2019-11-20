Harrison County Commission to consider tax increase to fight nuisance properties

For the past year the city of Clarksburg and the surrounding county has been struggling to fund the demolition of dozens of abandoned and nuisance properties across their city.

To help cover the costs, the county commission has proposed a slight increase in excise tax on transferred property.

County residents would see a 55 cent increase on the current taxes per $1,000 in value of property.

"The county tax will go to $1.65, which will be $3.30 per thousand," said Willie Parker, the county administrator for Harrison County Commission

If passed, this increase will reach the tax limit currently allowed by the county.

"It'll be the statutory max that's allowed, by the statue," Parker said

The plan is for the extra funds brought into the county by the tax increase to be used to address the numerous vacant properties in the area.

"The commission's intent behind the increase in the general county fund is the increase cost we're associating with demolition of properties and clean up of properties," Parker said "For example we just cleaned up a property recently and we spent an excess of $20,000 on that one property,"

The public hearing for the proposed increase is set to be held January 8th 2020.

If passed, however, the increase won't go into effect until a few months into the new year.

"And we're looking at an effective date, if the commission approves, any increases would be March the 1st,"

That public hearing will be held at the county courthouse on the 3rd floor.