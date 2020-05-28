Harrison County Commission votes on how voting will work

During the Harrison County Commission meeting Thursday morning, members voted on two issues about how voting will work.

The first issue was how the public will access voting locations regarding masks/face coverings and/or temperature checks. The legal advice given to the commission was that voting is a constitutional right and it would be held to a strict standard. If they turned people away because they refused to wear a mask, they would be violating their right to vote and that person could challenge them in federal court.

A motion was made to not require any masks or temperature checks for the public to come in and vote. The motion passed.

However, precautions will be put in place for voters. While masks and temperature checks will not be required, voters may have to wait longer to vote. Social distancing guidelines will be put in place. Voters will have stand 6 feet apart from one another, and only four voters will be allowed in voting locations at one time.

The second item on the agenda was to confirm or change overall access procedures for the June 1st reopening of county facilities. A motion was made to require the public and voters to enter the building at the 3rd street entrance after 9:30a.m., while all others will enter through the front courthouse doors. That motion also passed.