Harrison County Commission warning residents about email scam

Harrison County Commission members are warning residents about an email scam spreading across the county.

The scam involves an email that looks like it's coming from tax office employees. It's actually an email from 2018 being resent as a phishing scam that is trying to steal the receiver's information.

Commission members say anyone who receives an email like this can tell it's a scam by looking at the return address. The address is not a Harrison County email address.

Commission members are asking you to double check your emails. If you're not sure, just delete the email or call the sender to make sure it is from them.