Harrison County Elks makes a donation to help children in need receive beds

Harrison County Elks made a donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The $2500 check will help the organization continue to build beds for local children in need.

Throughout the year volunteers help make the beds and have them delivered.

Local quilters are also donating quilts to go along with the beds.

"We're trying to get into a few next week," said the chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Dave Lang. "We want to try and get some before the Christmas holiday and get some kids in beds," he said.

Lang said they hope to deliver 20 to 35 beds before Christmas.