The Harrison County 4-H Empty Bowls event has been postponed to Fall 2020 due to the coronavirus spreading across the U.S.

The Harrison County WVU Extension Office said that West Virginia University, WVU Extension, Harrison County 4-H and Elmcroft of Maplewood have been directed to postpone all large events

The event was originally scheduled for March 22, according to the Harrison County WVU Extension Office. All tickets sold will still be honored